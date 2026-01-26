NYC Schools Close Buildings as Winter Storm Forces Remote Learning

As Winter Storm Fern intensifies, New York City has taken the unprecedented step of closing all public school buildings, shifting to remote learning for half a million students across the city. Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Sunday, January 25, 2026, that all New York City public schools would be closed on Monday, January 26, due to hazardous weather conditions. This marks a significant departure from traditional snow days, with students instead logging into virtual classrooms rather than enjoying time off in the snow.

Snow, Ice, and Arctic Cold to Impact the City

The storm, expected to bring between 10 and 14 inches of snow to the area, prompted the city’s decision to prioritize safety while adhering to the state’s 180-day school year requirement. Snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour are forecast, along with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills well below freezing. The mix of snow and sleet along the I-95 corridor poses a serious risk of icy roads, making travel across the city extremely hazardous.

Mayor Mamdani, who took office just this month, emphasized that while the decision to close schools is necessary, it comes with challenges for both students and parents. “Ultimately, safety is our top priority. If we have concerns about icy conditions or potential harm, we will always choose the safer option,” said Mamdani in a statement. While the decision to hold remote classes affects 500,000 students across more than 1,100 schools, the move is in line with the city’s efforts to ensure no disruption to the academic calendar.

Students will attend class via laptops or tablets, but high schoolers and middle school students in grades 6-8 at schools that serve those grades will have the day off, due to a previously scheduled professional learning day for teachers. For younger children, however, the switch to remote learning instead of a traditional snow day has been met with disappointment. Many lamented the loss of cherished traditions like snowball fights and sledding.

The city’s schools have worked quickly to prepare for the storm. Devices have been distributed, and families have been informed of the transition. In addition, technical support will be available for families experiencing issues with remote learning tools. For those needing to escape the cold, some school buildings will serve as warming centers during the storm.

City officials have also ensured the safety of New Yorkers by deploying 2,500 sanitation workers for snow removal, with snow plows set to begin clearing streets once snow accumulates to two inches. The city’s emergency response plan remains in full effect, with the sanitation department working around the clock to address the storm’s impact on transportation.

In contrast to the city’s move, Catholic elementary schools across Manhattan, the Bronx, and Staten Island have opted for a traditional snow day, highlighting differing approaches to balancing safety, instructional requirements, and the cultural value of snow days for students.

As the storm intensifies, officials urge New Yorkers to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. “Today is the day to stay warm, stay indoors, and huddle up with your family and friends,” Mayor Mamdani advised, underscoring the seriousness of the storm’s impact on daily life.