NYC Mayoral Candidate Says He Won’t Dismantle Gifted Programs in Schools, But Will Expand Them.

According to the Associated Press, New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate, who is expected to become the city’s next leader, says he has no plans to dismantle the city’s talented student program and instead wants to expand it.

In the nation’s largest school district, outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced plans to eliminate the gifted and talented program. However, in a CNN interview on Friday, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams stated that he will work to preserve the program and expand possibilities for advanced learning.

According to the Associated Press, Adams also claimed de Blasio won’t be able to get rid of the program until next year, when a new mayor takes office. The candidate stated, “There’s nothing to put back in place.”

De Blasio’s office and the Education Department did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Friday.

De Blasio, a Democrat, announced a week ago that he would begin phasing out the program next year, which opponents claim benefits white and Asian American pupils while admitting disproportionately few Black and Latino students.

De Blasio announced that the district, which serves approximately 1 million students, will discontinue offering a screening test to 4-year-olds used to identify gifted and talented pupils next year. Instead, he added, the public school system would try to provide accelerated learning, in which pupils apply advanced skills like robotics, computer coding, community organizing, and advocacy on projects while remaining in their normal classes.

The mayor stated that he intends to hold community meetings in the coming months and implement the complete agenda before leaving office.

He said the program must be evaluated by the next mayor of the predominantly Democratic city, and Adams said he would extend chances for accelerated learning and for youngsters with learning disabilities.

Curtis Sliwa, the Republican mayoral candidate, has likewise stated that he will reinstate the program right away.

Despite being one of the most diverse cities in the country, New York City's public schools have long been accused for being among the most segregated, especially in the gifted and talented program. Around 75% of the 16,000 students in the program are white or Asian.