Nuts Well is one of 16 horses entered in the Aintree Old Roan Chase.

The 16 entries for this Sunday’s Monet’s Garden Old Roan Chase at Aintree Racecourse included last year’s victor Nuts Well.

This weekend, racing returns to the historic Liverpool course that hosts the Randox Grand National, and Ann Hamilton’s 2020 hero is expected to go for back-to-back victories in the 2m4f Grade Two highlight of the seven-race card.

Last year, the 10-year-old won the Old Roan Chase at Aintree by a length and a half over Clondaw Castle. Nuts Well finished second in the Grade One Marsh (Melling) Chase at the Grand National Festival in April, however he was beaten by Falir D’Oudairies.

He finished last in his final race of the season later that month at Sandown, but he warmed up for his potential comeback to Aintree this weekend by winning the Kelso Handicap earlier this month, which he previously won before his Old Roan success last year.

Allmankind, trained by Dan Skelton, finished fourth in the Grade One Arkle Trophy Chase at last year’s Cheltenham Festival before winning the Grade Two Future Champions Novices’ Chase at Ayr.

He returned to the track earlier this month, finishing third behind Masters Legacy in a handicap hurdle at Chepstow.

Itchy Feet, trained by Olly Murphy, came third behind Nuts Well in the Old Roan Chase last year and also finished third in the Marsh Chase back at Aintree.

Kate and Andrew Brooks own the seven-year-old, and trainer Murphy stated, “The idea is to go for the Old Roan with Itchy Feet.” He’s in great shape.

“At the conclusion of last season, he had a fantastic run at Aintree. He’ll be moving up in trip soon, but he ran well in the Old Roan last year, so it’s a good place to start him.

“If he keeps progressing over fences, which I don’t see why he won’t, I see him being aimed at all the good two and a half mile to three mile chases this season.”

Fusil Raffles, owned by Nicky Henderson, might make his second start of the season at Aintree. “The summary has come to an end.”