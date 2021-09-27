Nurses saw something’suspicious’ shortly after the baby was born.

A baby boy born with a rare ailment requires specialized surgery or his brain may run out of space.

Teddy Jones, Beki Jones’s kid, was born with craniosynostosis and will turn one in two weeks.

The bones in a baby’s skull come together too early, before the brain is fully formed, due to this unusual disorder.

If left untreated, the illness can result in head deformation, increased brain pressure, and seizures.

Teddy’s family lives in Teeside, but due to the specialized therapy he requires, he will shortly undergo surgery at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, according to Teeside Live.

“It’s a premature fusing of the sutures in his skull, and it’s a single suture-fusion, so his forehead is misshapen,” Beki explained.

“The only way to fix it is to have surgery, which normally takes 18 to 24 months.”

Teddy has visited with specialists at Alder Hey Hospital, where he will undergo surgery soon.

“If he doesn’t have the operation, it could result in deformities, visual difficulties, speech and language issues, and seizures because his brain won’t have enough area to grow,” Beki explained.

“With Ted, it’s fairly evident that he has unusual features.

“His eyes are close together, his brow is pointy, and his temples are deep-set, therefore all of it would be reconstructed.”

Just after Teddy’s birth, one of the neonatal nurses saw it on the maternity ward.

“They weren’t sure if it was just some swelling after birth or if it was anything more severe, which it was,” Beki explained.

“We’re aiming to repair it before it gets to that point because it can cause pressure in the skull.”

“As a result, it’s less traumatic for him.”

Thankfully, Teddy’s ailment isn’t affecting his day-to-day existence at the moment, and he’s having a great time climbing.

“He’s just like any other small guy, he’s into everything,” Beki remarked. He enjoys dancing and reading musical books, and he’s really stunning.”

Teddy also likes to play with Dolly, his three-year-old sister, and her ice cream toy.

