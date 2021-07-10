Nurses from Alder Hey raise morale by singing a special message for the England team.

Five nurses spent Wednesday evening on their ward cheering up the patients by singing “It’s Coming Home.”

Ward 3B staff at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital burst into song and dance to celebrate England’s victory over Denmark.

With their “number one” football fan, Tom, the Oncology and Haematology ward staff celebrated the triumph and helped lift morale on the ward.

The video received over 150k views after being shared on Twitter, and it got the attention of England player Harry Maguire.

“Love this,” the England defender said, adding a heart, an England flag, and clapping emojis.

The video was quickly praised as “amazing” and “excellent” by ECHO readers.

“The most fantastic staff and care,” Eve Donnelly stated. We in Liverpool are happy and grateful to have such a wonderful hospital on our doorstep. Thank you for everything you do for our kids.”

“Just incredible, these nurses are angels,” SJ Carter said. Take care of my granddaughter as if she were a princess. Thank you very much.”

“It’s fantastic to witness such positivity,” Anna Maher added. “I have the utmost regard for these wonderful nurses.”

On Sunday, July 11, England will face Italy in the Euro 2020 final.