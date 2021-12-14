Nurses claim that a Massachusetts hospital is defying a state-wide order to stop performing elective surgery.

As the hospital sees an increase in patients, nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston claim that hospital management are disobeying a statewide directive to cancel elective surgery.

According to the Boston Globe, nurses at a Massachusetts hospital have requested administrators to look into why elective treatments are still being performed despite the fact that the hospital is overcrowded.

According to a statement filed by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, nurses stated patients who needed urgent surgery for things like brain injuries and fractured bones were sometimes waiting for operating rooms.

Governor Charlie Baker issued an emergency order in November to cut non-essential and non-urgent elective procedures by 30%. Beginning Wednesday, he modified his directive to require hospitals with patient capacity issues to reduce 50 percent of treatments.

Because hospitals are understaffed and have a limited number of available beds, the reduction is necessary. Patients seeking treatment for a number of issues, including COVID-19, have increased at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

According to the Boston Globe, 1,355 persons in Massachusetts were hospitalized with COVID-19 over the weekend, an increase of more than 200 people in a week.

“Not just the nurses, but physicians, technicians—everyone is so overloaded,” Trish Powers, an operating room nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said. “We’re short-staffed and overburdened with patients.” Only procedures that require patients to spend overnight in the hospital are subject to the surgery reduction order. The regulation has no bearing on outpatient operations in which patients return home the same day.

According to Powers, the hospital is so busy that patients sometimes have to wait for an inpatient bed to open up following surgery.

“You need to ensure the patient has a bed following surgery if you’re going to undertake elective surgery,” she said.

Despite a legislative directive to reduce scheduled surgeries, the Massachusetts Nurses Association, which represents 3,500 Brigham and Women’s nurses, warned the state health department Monday that operating rooms are as busy as ever.

Lori Schroth, a spokesman for Brigham and Women’s Facility, said the hospital is following state regulations and that decisions about which surgeries to postpone are made using criteria created by a group of specialists, including doctors and nurses.

Officials from the health department said they are looking into the union’s allegation.

