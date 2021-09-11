Nursery registration has been halted due to concerns about senior staff’s suitability.

After its registration was cancelled for six weeks over unexplained “concerns,” parents of youngsters at a south Liverpool daycare have been anxiously seeking alternative childcare.

Mossley Hill Childcare, on Mossley Hill Drive in Sefton Park, will remain closed until education regulator Ofsted determines that it is safe for children.

The organization claims it has received complaints regarding the “suitability of senior employees” and that it must “ensure the safety of youngsters.”

On Wednesday, parents were informed that the nursery would be closed with immediate effect.

The nature of the complaints, as well as who expressed them with Ofsted, remain unknown.

When The Washington Newsday inquired, a management declined to clarify what had happened, referring to the matter as a “minor concern.”

Since November 2018, when it was graded Good in all areas, the nursery has not had a full Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors found in that report, “Staff are well supported by the manager and other senior members of the team.”

“Effective supervision arrangements ensure that the nursery’s instruction is constantly strong.”

“We have suspended the nursery’s registration due to concerns about the appropriateness of senior employees, and the nursery’s capacity to satisfy the criteria of the Early Years Foundation Stage,” an Ofsted official told The Washington Newsday (EYFS).

“We are looking into these concerns to ensure the safety of the children.”