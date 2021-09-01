Nurse refers to Florida school board members as “demonic entities” and claims that “masks don’t work.”

A Florida nurse has gone viral after making comments about mask restrictions during a school board meeting in Fort Myers, Florida.

The woman in the video, who has only been identified as Melissa, was at a Lee County School Board meeting. The conference was about possible mask mandates that could be implemented in the 2021-2022 school year.

A number of parents, including Melissa, have voiced their opposition to the proposed rule. Melissa began by expressing that she had two girls in the school system and that the school board’s decision-making process is influenced by “demonic forces.”

The video below contains language that some viewers may find objectionable.

“You are all evil entities,” a woman, who claimed to be an RN with two children, told the Lee County FL School Board Friday night. We, the Christians, are banding together to expel you all. These doctors who were sneering at us like we were scumbags ought to f*cking go back to medical school.” pic.twitter.com/sXl7yQ6HO8

August 31, 2021 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski)

Melissa stated, “Remember, we have authority in Christ Jesus.” “These are demonic creatures, and all of the school boards across the United States of America, as well as all of us Christians, will band together to exorcise them, or the cops who kick us out for exercising our First Amendment right.”

Melissa went on to claim that she had 13 years of experience as a licensed nurse and that “masks just don’t work.”

“These doctors up here were sneering at us and staring at us as if we were scumbags. They need to f*cking return to medical school.”

Melissa received a warning from the school board when she began using obscene language. Melissa went on to say that the school board was full of “demonic beings,” prompting the school board to take away her microphone for the final time.

Over 2 million people have watched the video, which was shared by lawyer Ron Filipowski.

Along with Melissa, Brian Biggs, a dad, expressed his displeasure with the potential mask restrictions. Biggs, who was wearing a shirt that read, “Resist, disobey, do not submit,” argued that forcing children to wear masks in school will boost child sex trafficking.

“By placing masks on these,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.