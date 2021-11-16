Nurse is ‘howling’ after receiving a ‘luxury’ Christmas tree that does not like the advertisement.

After her “luxury six foot Christmas tree” arrived looking nothing like the advertisement, a woman was left “sobbing with laughter.”

Sam Smith, from Liverpool, couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw an ad for a £40 Christmas tree with a working railway and a moving model hamlet among its branches.

The elaborate tree appeared to be so difficult to put up that Sam, 26, opted to take a day off work to do it, with reviews on the website claiming it took ‘hours’ to put together.

Sam and her mother Karen, 50, were left in tears four weeks later when they unwrapped a little gift to find a battered tree.