Nurse is accused of mocking NICU babies by posting images of them on social media.

A neonatal intensive care nurse in Miami, Florida, was dismissed after reportedly posting images on social media mocking a newborn with a congenital condition.

Sierra Samuels, according to CBS4 News, uploaded photographs of a baby with gastroschisis while the kid was in the neonatal care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital in early September.

“My night was going great then boom!” read the caption on the first shot.

“Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby #gastroschisis,” said the second caption.

Gastroschisis is a birth abnormality of the abdominal wall in which the baby’s intestines are detected outside of the baby’s body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC noted, “Gastroschisis happens early in pregnancy when the muscles that make up the baby’s abdominal wall do not mature properly.”

Due to a hole that occurs, the intestines and other organs may expand outside of the body. According to the CDC, 1,871 newborns in the United States are born with gastroschisis, although studies have suggested that it is growing increasingly common, particularly among younger moms.

Samuels was placed on administrative leave as the hospital looked into the matter. According to CBS4 News, Jackson Health Services noted that personnel are trained on privacy policies and that any potential breach is taken seriously.

According to a statement received by CBS4 News, “employees who breach these privacy laws, despite being taught, are subject to disciplinary action, including suspension or termination.” “We immediately placed this employee on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation as soon as we learned of this potential breach.”

Samuels was recently sacked from the hospital, according to the TV station.

It’s unknown what the nurse’s next steps will be, or whether her nursing license will be canceled.

According to the Medical Quality Assurance’s annual report, 38 registered nurses had their licenses revoked in the previous fiscal year, according to a spokeswoman from the Florida Department of Health. In the same year, the licenses of 140 nurses were suspended.

Nurses who do not meet the minimal requirements for safe practice or represent a risk to the public may be suspended or fined, according to the Florida Board of Nursing’s disciplinary procedures. These nurses may also be able to help. This is a condensed version of the information.