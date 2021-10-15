Nurse claims she was hypnotized and forced to fart uncontrollably at the hospital.

After making outrageous claims that her workplace conspired to make her sick, a nurse in the United Kingdom lost her case against her hospital.

While attempting to sue West London’s Ealing Hospital for wrongful dismissal, Xandra Samson made a number of strange assertions.

Experts, on the other hand, were skeptical of the nurse’s claims, which included her belief that she was being “possessed,” that her “private parts” were being “attacked improperly,” and that she was being “gaslighted by the use of low-frequency soundwaves.”

“I would want to highlight an observed trend of potential inappropriate use of hypnosis/ideomotor phenomena at my NHS [National Health Service] workplace,” Samson wrote in a statement included in the tribunal report.

The term “ideomotor phenomena” refers to a psychological phenomenon in which people make unintentional movements, as witnessed on Ouija boards.

The Acute Medical Unit (AMU) at Ealing’s staff nurse added: “I’ve had strange symptoms in the previous three months of working in the department, which I believe are related to the aforesaid phenomenon.

“I am a healthy individual with no previous medical history, but I have recently experienced a variety of symptoms, including headaches, trouble breathing (a feeling of being suffocated), and gastrointestinal disturbances (borborygmus, spasms, flatulence).

“This involves using slurs that seem like they’re coming from someone who’s been possessed (as in a paranormal phenomenon). This has also been observed in some of my patients and coworkers.” “It becomes a major annoyance and a source of distraction at work. It also includes the sensation of being attacked in many places of the body, including one’s intimate area, which I believe is highly improper.” Her “alternate states of consciousness,” according to Samson, may have been caused by the building’s heating and ventilation system.

She also made the following astounding claim: “They’re also employing low-frequency soundwaves as a form of gaslighting.

“Recently, I noticed a van in the parking lot near where I work that appeared to be carrying audio equipment.

“This applies to my time at home as well. In the previous few months, I’ve had sleep problems and awakening episodes as a result of the aforesaid symptoms.” She further claimed that her supervisors ignored her complaints, saying: “I brought it up with the property managers, but they said they couldn’t do anything about it.

