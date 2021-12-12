Numbers for the 12/11/21 Powerball: Is There Anyone Who Won the $307 Million?

03, 25, 44, 53, and 64 were the Powerball numbers for the December 11 drawing, with the Powerball 10; the Power Play was 2X.

According to the Powerball website, no one won the £307 million jackpot on Saturday, and the big prize will rise to an estimated $320 million for the next draw on Tuesday, December 14.

Despite the fact that no one won the grand prize, there were a number of pleased winners who would be bringing home a sizable sum of money.

One lucky Michigan player accurately guessed the five white balls and won $1 million as a result.

Fifteen players won $50,000 by matching four white balls with the Powerball, while four winners doubled their prizes courtesy to the 2X Powerplay.

454 people won $100 for matching four white balls, while 110 people doubled their prize thanks to the 2X Power Play.

The Powerball jackpot has remained unclaimed since a player in California won a prize worth about $700 million in the October 4 draw, the fifth-largest in Powerball history.

The winning ticket for the draw was purchased at Albertsons in Morro Bay, according to the Powerball website.

Those interested in participating in the Powerball draw can purchase tickets for $2 each and choose five numbers from 1 to 69, as well as a red Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Non-jackpot rewards can be multiplied in some cases by paying an extra $1 to use the Powerplay option.

The lottery is sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, the draws are aired from a studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

If a player wins the jackpot, he or she has the option of receiving their prize as an annuity, which is paid in 30 installments over 29 years, or as a lump sum payout. The advertised prize amount does not include federal or state taxes.

The odds of winning the Grand Prize are one in 292,201,338 on the Powerball website, while the odds of winning $1 million are one in 11,688,053.

The “odds of winning a prize are the,” according to the website. This is a condensed version of the information.