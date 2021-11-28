Nude A Florida woman is accused of performing lap dances for senior citizens and has been arrested.

Last week, a 35-year-old woman was arrested after reportedly breaking into a home in Citrus County, Florida, and performing unsolicited naked lap dances on many persons, including some elderly aged 65 and up.

Heather Cruz, of Dunnellon, Florida, allegedly entered the private Citrus County property, which is located on the state’s west coast central, through a side door on Nov. 21, according to WFLA.

According to the report, Cruz then undressed and showed her genitalia before grabbing and hugging the homeowner.

Cruz was warned to stop, but according to records obtained by the publication, she allegedly sat naked on the laps of at least two other people.

“You like it,” she allegedly told one of them, according to investigators.

Two of the house’s residents attempted to remove her from the house and accompany her to the front door when she refused to stop. Cruz allegedly touched one person’s crotch and made multiple sexual remarks while this was going on.

When police arrived on the scene, they told the woman she needed to change her clothes. She was detained and placed inside a patrol car after allegedly resisting arrest.

Cruz, however, allegedly kicked one officer in the chest as police were closing the vehicle’s door, according to authorities.

The 35-year-old was eventually transported to another police car once more policemen arrived. Cruz is accused of then kicking another officer in the chest.

Cruz may or may not have known or had a relationship with anyone in the house.

Cruz is now charged with three charges of battery on people 65 and older, two counts of battery on a police officer, and one count each of resisting an officer with violence, burglary with battery, sexual organ exposure, and battery.

Cruz was taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility and is being held on a bond of $48,000.

According to the Killeen Daily Herald, 28-year-old Jovita Vaughn was arrested in March after reportedly breaking into a man’s home in Killeen, Texas, stripping naked and sleeping on an inflatable mattress in a guest room.

The man phoned the cops, and Vaughn, also known as Jovita Garza, was arrested and charged with illegal trespassing and harassment of a public worker in the Bell County Jail.