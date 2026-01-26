Nuclear Bunker Falls Into Sea After Coastal Erosion in East Yorkshire

A once-proud nuclear bunker perched on a clifftop in East Yorkshire has tumbled into the sea after years of relentless coastal erosion. The Tunstall Royal Observer Corps building, which had stood for nearly seven decades, is now being washed over by waves, marking the end of its storied existence.

Decades of Coastal Erosion Take Their Toll

Located at Tunstall, the red brick building was constructed in 1959 as part of the UK’s network of nuclear monitoring posts. Designed to assess the impact of nuclear detonation and radiation fallout, the structure served a vital role during the Cold War era. However, after its decommissioning in the early 1990s, it became a relic of history, left to face the elements.

For years, the coastal cliffs at Holderness, where the bunker stood, have been eroding at a rate of 6.5 feet per year. The Environment Agency has warned that the ongoing erosion would eventually lead to the fall of coastal structures, and the bunker’s collapse into the sea on January 25, 2026, serves as a stark reminder of the land’s vulnerability.

Amateur historians Davey Robinson and Tracy Charlton, who have closely documented the gradual demise of the bunker in a series of YouTube videos, expressed deep emotional attachment to the building’s legacy. “It’s not just bricks and mortar, it’s something else,” Robinson shared. His ongoing documentation aims to preserve the story of the bunker and its eventual fate.

Public Safety Concerns Amid Erosion

Despite the fascination surrounding the bunker’s collapse, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has issued warnings for the public to stay clear of the eroding cliffs, which have become increasingly hazardous. The former bunker stood on privately owned land, though it remains part of the council’s shoreline management plan.

Officials emphasized that the coast is undefended in this area, allowing natural coastal processes to continue, and that the Ministry of Defence had originally requisitioned the land for military use. After the bunker’s closure, the land was returned to the landowner along with any remaining infrastructure.

The tragic loss of this historic structure brings attention to the ongoing impact of coastal erosion on the region, with the future of similar buildings uncertain as nature’s forces continue their relentless march along the Yorkshire coastline.