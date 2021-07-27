“Now that’s how you do it, guys”: Thousands of people are in amazement after seeing a stunning rooftop proposal.

Thousands were left speechless after a Liverpool bar shared a “beautiful” photo of a couple getting proposed on its rooftop.

Liberté, which is located on the third story of the Bentley Building on The Strand, shared a lovely photo of a couple proposing on its rooftop.

Sukhy, the groom-to-be, planned to propose to Sharon in Liverpool – specifically Liberté – since it is a “special site” for them and they visit it frequently.

They began planning their special day after contacting The Proposal Company, a Birmingham and London-based company.

“We arranged for them to stay in Liverpool, eat dinner, and think they were simply spending a typical few days away in Liverpool,” one of the event planners explained.

“We had the set up and their favorite song playing as she walked into Liberté, and she said yes!

The team had decorated the rooftop with flower petals, framed images of the pair, candles, and a light up sign that said “Marry me” overlooking Liverpool’s famed three graces.

“We love romance,” Liberté wrote on its Instagram page.

Following the posting of photos of the proposal on social media, several individuals left comments wishing the pair luck.

“This is unbelievable,” one commenter added. Heartfelt congratulations to the lovely couple. She is quite fortunate.”

“Now that’s how you guys do it,” said another.

On social media, the message received nearly 3,000 likes.