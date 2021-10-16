Now that he’s been arrested, the ex-fancy fugitive’s garments will be auctioned off.

The luxury clothes of a former fugitive apprehended in a strip joint will be auctioned off.

Dominic McInally amassed a collection of Balenciaga and Christian Louboutin shoes while working for a narcotics group that aspired to make £1 million each month.

Investigators believe he received a personal gain of slightly over £250,000, but have only been left with his £7,605 clothing.

McInally is presently serving a 12-year sentence after a jury convicted him guilty of conspiring to smuggle cocaine following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court earlier this year.

The case stemmed from his extradition from Spain after his six-year run came to an end in February 2020, when he was apprehended in a strip joint near Marbella.

When six kilos of cocaine with a purity of 75% were found in Thornton in 2014, McInally and his gang were apprehended.

The treasure was smuggled across the French-Belgian border and stashed in a hidden compartment inside a Seat Leon.

The Class A stash had a wholesale value of up to £50,000, but because to its high purity, it could have grown to a weight of up to 25kg once bulking agents were added.

The medicines would have had a street value of up to £2.4 million.

Five men were sentenced to a total of 48 years in prison for their roles in the scheme, which included intentions to obtain up to 24 kg of cocaine every month.

McInally escaped prosecution by escaping to another country.

Ian Harris, the prosecutor, told jurors that he was “a man who knew the price of everything, but the worth of nothing” when he was ultimately hauled home to face justice.

The remarks were made in response to McInally’s lavish lifestyle before he departed the UK.

He lived in an apartment complex on Formby’s Victoria Road, one of Merseyside’s most expensive streets, despite having no real income.

He vacationed in Dubai and had a wardrobe full of luxury clothes and watches worth tens of thousands of pounds, including 44 pairs of shoes.

A search of McInally's parents' Crosby home yielded £30,000 in cash.