‘Now part of the family,’ says baby magpie nursed back from the brink of death.

Since being rescued, a little young magpie that had been injured by another bird has become “like part of the family.”

Emily Moville, 28, said her mother found the vulnerable bird, which the family has named “Midnight,” two weeks ago.

Tracy, Emily’s mother, was strolling around Earlston Park in Wallasey when she came upon the baby magpie on the ground.

According to Emily, who spoke to the ECHO, “She was being pecked by another bird, and she was lost a lot of feathers off her neck.

“She couldn’t walk and was relying on her wing to keep her upright, so my mother picked her up and drove her home.

“They got her a little box and placed a mirror in it so it appeared like she was with another bird.”

For the past two weeks, Emily’s parents have set their alarm clock to go off every hour during the night so that they may hand feed her.

Emily expressed herself as follows: “My father has been feeding her boiled eggs, meal worms, and a little dog chow. He’s given her some sweetcorn and seeds, and other such strange things.

“Her feathers have begun to regrow, and she appears to be in excellent health. She’s already walking flawlessly on her leg again after two weeks, and they’re attempting to teach her how to fly.

“They dragged her about on the end of a stick, which they moved up and down. Their natural instinct is to flap their wings, and she’s finally taken to the air.

Emily said the animal-loving family is now attempting to teach Midnight how to survive as a wild bird.

She did confess, though, that the magpie has grown to be “like one of the family” and has formed an unbelievable bond with her parents.

Emily expressed herself as follows: “They put her in the garden and constructed her a small house, and she has been returning every night and flying away during the day.

“My father built it out of wood and added bamboo sticks to the bottom to make it look like a nest.”

Emily explained that they based their decision on their online research.