Now is the time to find the ship that snagged a California pipeline, resulting in an oil spill.

While oil leaked into the waves of Huntington Beach, California, in just hours, locating the ship that ruptured the oil pipeline will take much longer as federal and state agencies investigate the latest oil disaster.

Crude oil washed into the sands of Hunting Beach and moved south after a spill off the coast of Orange County south was reported on October 1 and confirmed the next morning. For more than a week, the coastline was blocked, causing economic hardship for local businesses.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the leak, how quickly pipeline operators responded, and whether criminal charges should be made.

Investigators are looking for which of thousands of ships could have pulled up the pipeline with their anchor in the last year, according to Coast Guard captain Jason Neubauer.

“At this point, we’re not ruling anyone out,” Neubauer said.

The leaked volume is estimated to be between 25,000 gallons (94,635 liters) and 132,000 gallons (495,889 liters) by the Coast Guard.

Investigators may have to sift through a lot of data to figure out which ships sailed over and anchored near the Amplify Energy pipeline that runs from platform Elly to the Long Beach port.

Criminal charges, civil penalties, and new rules or regulations could result from investigations by federal prosecutors, the Coast Guard, and many other federal agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board.

“You absolutely want to go after criminal charges when they’re warranted for all the reasons that you pursue criminal charges: accountability, deterrence, and punishment,” said attorney Rohan Virginkar, a former assistant US attorney who assisted in the prosecution of BP for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. “But in these environmental situations, it’s basically about getting someone to pay for the cleanup.” Investigators from the Coast Guard have already boarded two vessels and are looking for more, many of which are from foreign countries, according to Neubauer. They’ll look for damage to the anchors and go over all of the captain’s, deck officers’, and engineers’ logs, as well as the voyage data recorder, which is similar to an airplane’s “black box.” They’ll also conduct interviews with the crew.

Prosecutors just need to establish negligence in some environmental regulations to get a conviction, Virginkar added. It’s possible that this will result in a charge. This is a condensed version of the information.