Novelist Charles Dickens had a little-known employment in Liverpool.

The fondness of Liverpool by Charles Dickens has been widely established.

He drew inspiration for his writings from the city and held readings in St George’s Hall. Even the world premiere of A Christmas Carol took place there.

He traveled extensively to explore his work and was regarded as a social observer of his time.

In 1860, he was sworn in as a special constable for the Liverpool Borough Police as a result of his investigation.

Dickens joined the police force in Victorian Liverpool for one night only to battle crime.

Dickens arranged for the night patrol in the northern division to be taken over by the top constable at the time, Capt. Major John James Grieg.

On her blog, ‘Victorian Supersluth,’ crime historian Angela Buckley discussed Dickens’ encounter with the municipal police.

She stated, ” “As a constable, Dickens’ first duties were photographing a suspected thief at the police station and attending the daily police parade.

“He picked up a lantern and joined Superintendent Benjamin Ride on his weekly tour at 10 p.m.

“The two started by looking for sailors’ haunts in ‘the obscurest streets and lanes of the harbour,’ which were especially dangerous after dark.”

She continued, saying: “Along their patrol, the gang checked a number of’miserable sites,’ including the dwellings of [sex workers]and ‘crimps,’ (those who entrap guys into shipping), as well as a yard where a man was murdered.

“They noticed ladies gathering around small fires, their torn garments drying in the smoldering embers. Skinny youngsters slept among dust mounds, seemingly oblivious to the odor and poverty that surrounded them.

“In his dreams, Dickens would recollect this’strange world, where nobody ever goes to bed.'”

On the ‘All Year Round,’ which was serialized in newspapers across the country and was published in the Liverpool Daily Post in March 1860, Dickens wrote about his experience manning the night watch in the city.