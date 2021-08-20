Nothing truly compares to the interior of this Victorian mansion.

Merseyside has a ‘unrivalled’ Victorian mansion on the market.

On Shrewsbury Road in Prenton, Wirral, is a six-bedroom semi-detached house.

Nothing compares to this period mansion, which is spread over four levels, according to the estate agency.

A ‘stylish’ property tucked up behind private gates has a mystery price tag.

The home, which is listed with Karl Tatler for £750,000, is more expensive than the average property in the area.

Prenton had an average sale price of £219,723 in the previous year, with the bulk of sales being semi-detached properties, which sold for an average of £205,336.

Terraced houses sold for £146,736 on average, while detached houses sold for £410,929.

While this home is more expensive than the norm, similar homes are now listed for £725,000 on Bryanston Road, £600,000 on Kingsmead Road North, and £610,000 on Lorne Road, all less than a mile away.

Inside, the property has ‘amazing’ detailing and upgrades that fit in with the time.

A primary bedroom with its own living room, a dressing room, en-suite, and a games room are among the highlights.

The property has been completely rebuilt on the inside, including the basement, which was only completed two years ago.

A big games area with a full-size pool table, a cinema room, a gym, and a utility room are all located in the basement.

The basement’s plumbing has been finished, and the gym and cinema room have been soundproofed.

Three reception rooms are located above ground, one of which can be utilized as an office or a dining room.

The ceiling coving, wooden sash windows, and marble fireplaces in both front facing sitting rooms are ‘impressive’ period details.

The kitchen is ‘modern,’ with enough space in the middle for a complete dining table.

A ‘one of a kind’ four-piece downstairs bathroom is located off the kitchen and is entirely tiled with high-end Bisazza Mosaic Italian tiles.

The ‘exquisite’ master suite is located on the first floor and contains a sleeping area, living room, dressing room, and en-suite bathroom.

A Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system is installed throughout the first floor.

The top floor has the remaining bedrooms as well as a storage room or prospective bathroom.

The outside of the property has also been recently renovated, according to images on Rightmove.

The gardens in the front and back have been landscaped. “The summary has come to an end.”