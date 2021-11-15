‘Nothing Hateful,’ says Paul Gosar, in response to a cartoon depicting AOC being killed.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) defended a controversial anime video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), saying the movie contained “nothing unpleasant.”

Rep. Gosar termed uproar over the anime movie “infantile” and claimed any charges that it was hazardous were “laughable” in a Sunday newsletter to constituents.

The Arizona Republican also blamed “the left,” claiming his staff created the video and “purposefully mischaracterized its intent.”

“We pulled it down when Twitter defamed me and termed the caricature ‘hateful,'” Rep. Gosar stated. There isn’t anything ‘h’ about it.