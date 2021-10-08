Nothing compares to the pure thrill of being out on the water.

It doesn’t go unnoticed by many anglers nowadays how many miles can be collected when traveling to the different sites now available to us.

For many, though, it’s not just about going to places where we can catch a lot of fish today; it’s also about practicing the unique discipline that each of us is most equipped for.

Yes, stockings are similar in terms of commercial appeal. However, the size of fish in many different bodies of water throughout the world has a totally distinct approach that will appeal to a wide range of rods, making the trip worthwhile.

It occurred to me this week, when discussing my own discipline of feeder fishing, that many of my own locations, particularly natural ones, are fairly broad over the region and country.

Traveling is necessary here, and as my colleagues will attest, even if they have a good reputation, traveling hundreds of miles is tough to understand on its own, especially when ‘a natural’ does what it does best and gives us optimistic anglers such a hard time with so little to show for it.

For me, the answer is simple: what I get out of a day of fishing. For me, the most significant parts of a trip are the location, scenery, habitat, and, of course, our target fish.

Within the context of all that surrounds my trip out, the sheer happiness that I can get out of a day on the bank absolutely outweighs everything else. Traveling, as I’ve already stated, is the least of my concerns, even if I do catch a bit.

Last weekend, one of the Northwest’s greatest commercial fisherman, Kieron Marsden, traveled from his homeland of St Helens to Staffordshire and Shropshire and made his visits very worthwhile. This year, Marsden, who is a class act on any water, especially the naturals, is soaring like he always is. He’s been a finalist in a number of high money tournaments, and he’s also a road warrior. “The summary has come to an end.”