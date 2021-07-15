Notes about her ‘kidnapping’ left in a store and a resort bathroom save her life.

The discovery of a Pittsburgh woman’s notes concerning her alleged kidnapping in a store restroom and at a resort led to her arrest and rescue.

Scott Township police were dispatched to a Walmart store in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, on July 8, after store personnel discovered a letter in the bathroom mirror. According to ABC 7 NY, the message listed the woman’s name and indicated that she was being held captive against her will and had been sexually abused by the accused, 38-year-old Corey Brewer.

On July 9, police reached out to Brewer by phone and were able to speak with him. Even when police sought to talk with the victim discreetly, Brewer kept the phone on speaker.

According to ABC News, during the call, Brewer stated that the two were on vacation in New York. The victim stated that she was on the phone with her boyfriend. The call was terminated when it became clear that Brewer would not cease listening in on the talk.

Police were called to a women’s washroom at the Fallingwater museum and landmark in western Pennsylvania two days after the Walmart message was discovered.

The woman had been held prisoner since May 1st, according to the second note, and officers were asked not to give up on her. According to a police complaint, the woman also wrote, “If I don’t make it, tell my family I love them.”

During the inquiry, the victim and the suspect were both seen at the resort. On Tuesday, July 13, the woman was finally rescued. Brewer was apprehended and put into custody.

The woman informed police that Brewer grabbed her phone and took nude images of her against her will, according to the complaint.

She further claimed that Brewer had sexually abused her and had repeatedly struck and strangled her.

Brewer allegedly slashed her foot with a knife, according to the woman. She received scrapes and bruises, as well as having sections of her hair removed.

According to ABC News, the woman claimed she was unable to go and that Brewer had threatened to kill her children and herself if she attempted to flee.

After learning of the occurrence, neighbors near the suspect’s home were horrified and worried. One neighbor commented, “At least she cried out and got help.”

Brewer was charged with sexual assault, strangulation, and restraint without authority. On July 22, he will appear in court for a preliminary hearing.