‘Not in a million years,’ Gary Neville says when asked about a Liverpool transfer.

Gary Neville has detailed why, if given the chance, he would never have played for Liverpool.

The former Manchester United captain spent his entire playing career with his boyhood club, clocking up 599 games in nearly to 17 years at Old Trafford.

Neville has built a career as one of Sky Sports’ most known pundits alongside Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher since retiring from football.

When it comes to Liverpool, Neville has always been outspoken when it comes to his role as a commentator, and he has highlighted the Reds yet again in a podcast.

Neville was asked on an edition of Sky Sports’ Off Script which clubs he would have contemplated joining if he had ever left Manchester United.

In response to the question, Neville began by excluding three clubs from consideration, one of which being Liverpool.

“Three can be ruled out,” Neville added. “I could never have imagined myself playing for [Manchester] City, Liverpool, or Leeds. In a million years, no way.

“I have no ill feelings toward the players that did it, but I couldn’t have done it myself. It’s just too much rivalry.

“If you’d asked me in a perfect world, which Premier League clubs have the tradition, a proper club, throughout my years of playing?”

Arsenal would be the best team in the world. Highbury’s tradition, in my opinion, accomplished things well.

“I also prefer Aston Villa and Newcastle in the Premier League.”