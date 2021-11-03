‘Not good,’ Jurgen Klopp says of a new Liverpool injury.

After suffering a hamstring injury, Roberto Firmino has given Liverpool a new injury headache.

Firmino was pulled off 12 minutes from the conclusion of Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League group stage win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday. He had only been introduced at half-time for Sadio Mane.

After missing over a month earlier this season with a similar injury, the Brazilian will now undergo tests to determine the extent of the damage.

Firmino is a significant doubt for Sunday’s Premier League match against West Ham United, and his participation in the upcoming international break for Brazil is also in jeopardy.

And when asked if the night could have gone any better after the win over Atletico – which has secured top spot in Group B with two games to spare – Klopp replied: “If Bobby hadn’t gone off with a hamstring injury, that would have been much better.”

“From almost every other perspective, it was a good performance. It’s been a great group stage thus far, and I wouldn’t have predicted it when I saw the draw; in fact, no one would have predicted it.

“The job is over. But there are two games left, and we’ll give it everything we’ve got to win them.

“We attempted to play this game in a mature manner, but it didn’t work out. Bobby was hurt, which isn’t good.” Joe Gomez was out with a leg injury on Wednesday, and Curtis Jones was out after sustaining an eye injury in practice.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, on the other hand, returned to action after knee and calf injuries, respectively.