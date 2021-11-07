‘Not for me,’ Jamie Redknapp said of a’red card’ challenge on Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson by Jack Wilshere.

When it came to Aaron Cresswell’s probable red card challenge on Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Jamie Redknapp and Jack Wilshere had conflicting viewpoints.

In the eighth minute of the game at the London Stadium, West Ham United defender Cresswell pushed Henderson for the ball, swooping in recklessly and catching the midfielder with his studs up just below the knee.

Although VAR checked for significant foul play, referee Craig Pawson chose not to award a free kick for the tackle.

Many Liverpool players, including Jurgen Klopp, were surprised when Cresswell was spared any penalty and the Reds were not given a foul after the tape was reviewed.

Former Liverpool player Redknapp shared his thoughts on the situation at halftime, claiming that Henderson’s calm reaction may have saved Cresswell from being sent off.

“I despise seeing guys sent off eight minutes into a game.” But it’s a risky challenge because his foot is high and forceful,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’ve seen guys get sent off for a lot less.” What helps him is that Jordan Henderson got up quickly, which has been a huge benefit to him.” “Yeah, definitely,” Redknapp said when asked if he thought it was a red card offense.

“I don’t think there would have been any objections if that had been awarded as a red.” It might sometimes be beneficial to have someone who gets up fast rather than rolling around and being down. Cresswell, I believe he got pretty lucky there.” Wilshere, an ex-Arsenal and West Ham midfielder, was less convinced when asked for his opinion on the matter.

“Not for me,” the 29-year-old said.

“Slowing it down, as they always do, always makes it appear worse.” It’s a nasty tackle, and the game is only 10 minutes old. Cresswell is a strong player who wants them to know they’re in for a fight.” Liverpool went on to lose the game 3-2, ending their club-record 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions.