Norway restricts indoor gatherings, forcing the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to be shortened.

The Norwegian government said that it will prohibit public and private indoor gatherings due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, forcing the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony to be shortened.

Public events with no assigned seating will be limited to 50 people starting Thursday. Private house parties will be limited to ten people, with the possibility of expanding to twenty on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The restrictions will be in place for four weeks.

On Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony will be held at Oslo City Hall. According to the Nobel Committee, the ceremony will go on as planned, with fewer attendance and mask requirements.

Due to the constraints, this year’s winners, Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia, will hold a news conference online on Thursday. Ressa and Muratov will still be present for the occasion.

In addition to the gathering restrictions, the Norwegian government has mandated that people in restaurants maintain a 1-meter separation and wear masks when this is not possible. If their jobs allow it, Norwegians are also asked to work from home.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere stated, “We consider the situation to be serious.” “In Norway, both Delta and Omicron infections are on the rise. A growing number of patients are being hospitalized to hospitals and intensive care units.” The regulations will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday and will endure for four weeks, according to the Norwegian government.

During a joint press conference with the prime minister, Camilla Stoltenberg, the head of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, noted that “much points in the wrong way” among the infection trends monitored by the government.

“Unfortunately, the coronavirus will cause a lot of infection and significant disease this winter,” Stoltenberg stated, “perhaps more than ever before in this epidemic in Norway.”

“With the Delta variation, we’ve already seen this, and it’ll probably get worse with the Omicron type,” she said.

Authorities in neighboring Sweden have advised firms to allow their employees to work from home. Face masks are now obligatory on public transit when crowding is unavoidable, according to Swedish officials.

Lena Hallengren, Sweden’s health minister, told Swedish TV SVT that the government was ready to order further public health measures in the near future. This is a condensed version of the information.