Norton’s legal action was dropped after the company agreed to extend refund rights.

After agreeing to reform the way it handles automatic contract renewals, Norton will no longer face legal action from the UK’s competition watchdog.

After the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced in March that it was suing the antivirus software giant for refusing to provide information in an investigation into unfair customer refund policies, the company bowed to pressure. Users whose contracts auto-renew for another year will now be able to cancel their contracts and receive a refund for the remaining months up until the penultimate month of the contract ending, rather than the previously limited 60-day period.

Those who were previously denied a refund in 2020 will have their right restored.

It comes as part of a larger investigation into the antivirus software industry, which began in November 2018 and has recently seen rival software maker McAfee make similar changes.

The regulator had accused Norton of refusing to provide certain information during the investigation, but it has now said it will apply to the court to have the case dismissed because of the company’s new commitment.

Norton will now contact customers who haven’t used their products in over a year to inform them that they can turn off the automatic renewal feature or cancel their contract for a refund.

The US company has also promised to be more transparent about pricing, making it clear whether the auto-renewal price will rise in the second year. “The changes Norton has committed to, following our action, will make it easier for customers to get their money back if their contract renews when they don’t want it to,” CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said.

“Coming just weeks after McAfee’s commitments, it also sends a clear message that the CMA will not hesitate to take action if it believes companies are unfairly using auto-renewals.” “We’re pleased that Norton’s commitments mean we won’t have to go to court to enforce our information request.”