Northern states have seen the greatest increase in new COVID cases and hospitalizations.

The South was besieged with fresh COVID instances less than two months ago. As the contagious Delta strain expanded across the United States, intensive care facilities in six southern states reached over 90% capacity.

According to The New York Times COVID tracker, these statesâ€”Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texasâ€”have all seen their caseloads decline by at least 30% in the last two weeks, with hospitalizations down by at least 22%.

This downward trend in severe COVID cases has expanded across the country, with America reporting a 26% drop in daily COVID cases and a 17% drop in hospitalizations in the last 14 days. However, caseloads and hospitalizations have increased in 21 states, the majority of which are located in the north.

COVID instances increased in Alaska (75 percent), Maine (29 percent), North Dakota (25 percent), Minnesota (16 percent), Wisconsin (14%), New Hampshire (14%), Michigan (14%), Idaho (9%), Montana (5%), and Pennsylvania (1%), according to statistics from October 1.

Similarly, these states accounted for the majority of the increase in hospitalizations. Maine (22%), Pennsylvania (19%), North Dakota (18%), Montana (17%), Vermont (17%), West Virginia (16%), Wisconsin (11%), Minnesota (11%), Michigan (10%), Ohio (9%), Idaho (9%), Iowa (9%), Rhode Island (8%), New Hampshire (6%), Wyoming (4%), Utah (3%), Nebraska (3%), and Colorado (1%).

In an interview with the Harvard Gazette, Stephen Kissler, a research fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, discussed the issue. Kissler anticipated that as winter sets in in the northern states and more people go indoors, unvaccinated persons will be more vulnerable to COVID.

Kissler is particularly concerned that unvaccinated older persons may be the most vulnerable, resulting in an increase in hospitalizations. While Florida had a high immunization rate among the elderly, it did not reach 100%. According to Kissler, the remaining 5% of unvaccinated people can “add a lot to serious disease and death.”

