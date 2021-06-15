Northern score 416 runs in just 45 overs in a rout of the Lancashire Cup.

In this year’s Lancashire Cup, Love Lane Liverpool Competition clubs have taken three of the eight quarter-final spots, more than any other league. Northern smashed an incredible 416/3 from their 45 overs against Preston to secure their place, with centuries for skipper James Cole and Ben Sloan.

Cole’s 124 came off just 86 balls, and he shared stands of 96 with Liam Grey (57), and 141 with Sloan (112) after a 120-run partnership with Jonny Browne. The Palace Shield team’s bad luck continued as they lost opener M Depiaz to the first ball of their reply, one of Andrew Clarke’s four wickets, and were reduced to 130 all out. Given an enforced line-up change, it was Cole’s first century since 2013 – and a timely reminder of his ability to bat at the top of the order.

“Halfway through the season, we’re losing Jack Boardman,” Cole said. “We were tinkering with what we’re going to do at the top of the order because he’s moving to Australia.” “I did it when I was younger, so obviously that’s an option – and Ben, who’s captaining the 2nd XI at the moment, is likely to come into the side in the second half of the year, so it was nice for him to get a hundred as well.” “It gives us some more options moving forward – it was a very positive, one-of-a-kind day.”

“I’d imagine it’s one of the highest scores in the cup’s history; I don’t believe anyone has ever scored over 400.” ”

Northern had suffered their first league loss of the season the day before, when Rainhill chased down 241 for a two-wicket win thanks to Tyler McGladdery’s unbeaten 120. Cole’s side is still top of the ECB Premier Division table, and they’re in the area final of the ECB National Knockout against Wallasey, as well as the quarter-finals of the local round of the NatWest Club T20 knockout.

