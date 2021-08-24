Northern Rail has launched a £1 rail ticket flash sale.

In a flash sale that begins today, Northern will sell over a million tickets for £1.

For journeys on the Northern network between September 6 and October 22, people may get advance purchase tickets for just a pound.

The train operator is encouraging people in the north to “go do your thing” with the flash sale.

Northern Railways, which is controlled by the government, operates many rail services from Liverpool Lime Street and South Parkway stations, as well as those in Kirkby, Halewood, and St Helens.

Northern’s customer and commercial director, Mark Powles, said in a statement: “The previous 18 months have been difficult for all of us, and as things begin to normalize, we wanted to give our customers the opportunity to enjoy everything the North has to offer at the greatest possible value.”

“It also allows our clients to witness for themselves the tangible improvements we’ve achieved while they’ve been away.

“Our trains, stations, and ticket purchasing choices have never been better, and we are ready to let people across the North Go Do Your Thing with our staff.”

This flash sale comes just days after The Guardian reported that rail travellers in England and Wales may face a 4.8 percent tariff increase in January 2022, the largest increase in a decade.

After a challenging year for the industry, higher prices may discourage people from taking the train, especially at a time when environmental goals necessitate a transition from private to public transportation.

At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, passenger numbers plummeted.

According to figures from the Office for Rail and Road, Northern Trains made more than 80 million fewer journeys in 2020/21 than the previous year.

The number of journeys taken with Northern was 81 percent lower between January and March this year, the most recent month for which data is available, than the same period in 2020.

Northern Railway is hoping that this one-day sale of over a million £1 tickets will entice potential rail passengers to return to their trains.

Following a £500 million investment, the business has introduced 101 new trains since summer 2019.

