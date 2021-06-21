Northern punishes Sefton Park to increase their lead at the top of the table.

With a 150-run win at, Ruthless extended their lead at the top of the with an opening onslaught from Jack Boardman and Liam Grey.

Crosby picked up where they left off last Sunday, scoring 100 in just 14 overs after scoring 416 runs in 45 overs in a Lancashire Cup match.

There was very little tolerance for error on a flat track with a short square boundary on the pavilion side, and a home line-up plagued by injury and unavailability made far too many of them.

After the seamers were out after 10 overs, Boardman focused on the spinners, launching leggie Raheem Kasser over cow corner and offie Kemar Smith overpitching for a booming six that was just about to reach its apex as it crossed the straight boundary.

Boardman aimed one too many shots at Kasser from the first delivery of the 17th over, and was bowled for 71 off 57 balls with the score at 117 – only three overs had been bowled without at least one boundary up until that time.

“When you get off to that type of start, it obviously helps,” said skipper James Cole. “Jack and Liam both batted brilliantly.

“If anything, it was frustrating that we didn’t pick up the pace a little more; with that momentum, I believed we could have gotten a couple more a little faster.”

Northern were dreaming of 300 as Grey took up the scoring mantle in a 59-run partnership with Chris Laker, but Sefton’s spinners exacted some vengeance on their tormentors in a frantic half-hour.

Andrew Clarke feathered Smith behind; Ben Sloan played on to Kasser; Grey, on 73, smashed a lift off Kasser straight into the clutches of Jimmy Dixon at mid-wicket; Andrew Clarke edged Smith to Richie Conlan at slip. Northern had lost five wickets for 14 runs in 5.2 overs when Conlan made his second excellent catch to dismiss Ryan Maddock from Kasser.

Northern had to settle with a respectable 253 as Kasser achieved his first five-wicket haul for the club since arriving from Accrington. His 6/96 was a fitting reward for his efforts. The summary comes to a close.