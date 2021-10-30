Northern Lights Could Be Seen This Weekend in the United States Due to a Solar Flare.

The northern lights, which are expected to illuminate the skies over numerous U.S. states this Halloween, could be a delight for Americans staring above.

Due to a massive solar flare on Thursday, the spectacular celestial show known as the aurora borealis, which is typically reserved for the global north, may be visible further south in the following days.

According to The Washington Post, the flare in issue was classified as “X-class” and was powerful enough to produce a high-frequency radio blackout across areas of South America.

This burst of energy is being accompanied by a coronal mass ejection (CME). The CME, which looks like a cluster of solar plasma, is especially strong this solar cycle and might cause a visual storm when it hits Earth on Saturday.

The Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a G3 or “strong” geomagnetic storm watch for this weekend.

This could boost the aurora borealis’ visibility, allowing residents in cities across the United States to see the shimmering phenomenon without having to fly.

The northern lights may be visible from the far Northeast to the upper Midwest, as well as over the state of Washington, according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute Aurora Forecast.

It is possible that it will be seen from Portland, Oregon to New York City, according to the report. As far south as Carson City, Nevada, Oklahoma City, and Raleigh, North Carolina, it could be seen in the horizon.

Much depends on how much the color show is obscured by clouds, according to the Washington Post, and individuals in northern states extending from Washington to Michigan to Ohio are expected to see a glow.

In the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and over Wisconsin, as well as in the Pacific Northwest, clearer skies are forecast.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted that weather in Seattle on Saturday night would be ideal for a nice view, and that most of Montana would be clear as well.

The Northern Lights can be seen in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and even Scotland, Dublin, Ireland, and Hamburg, Germany, in Europe.

The interaction of charged particles from the sun with the Earth’s magnetic field causes this phenomenon. This is a condensed version of the information.