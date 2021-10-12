Northern Lights are more visible in some areas due to a solar geomagnetic storm.

A solar flare slammed Earth on Monday, triggering a “geomagnetic storm” that temporarily increased visibility of the Northern Lights in lower parts of the globe.

According to SpaceWeather.com, the dazzling Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, have been visible over a dozen northern U.S. states, including New York, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Washington, as well as countries such as Scotland and Northern England.

According to the Met Office in the United Kingdom, the increased visibility will remain until Wednesday due to a “quite active period of geomagnetic activity” that is producing a continuing geomagnetic storm.

A “strong coronal mass ejection,” which is a highly energetically propelled explosion of light and solar material from the Sun, triggered the storm on Saturday.

“The result of collisions between gaseous particles in the Earth’s atmosphere and charged particles produced from the sun’s atmosphere” creates the multicolored display of lights. According to the Northern Lights Centre, color variations are caused by the type of gas particles colliding.

The storm was classified as a “G2” storm by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is the second highest category in a five-level storm system.

Geomagnetic storms can disrupt the Earth’s magnetic field, causing power grid variations at higher latitudes and perhaps affecting satellites, according to the NOAA.

WOW! I just chatted with my flight’s captain (@united 225), and he shared this photo from the cockpit taken with his much better camera this evening. What a strike. #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #iawx pic.twitter.com/SnnfKFN9NSI From my yard, I can see the northern lights pic.twitter.com/bx9FcJ6NjGH needed to go out of town to capture better photos of the #NorthernLights – OMG – I’m so glad I did!! (There were also a lot of folks parked on the side of the road) I took a bunch! Here are a few… have fun! pic.twitter.com/kJBbtDsMpC