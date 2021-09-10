Northern is on the verge of winning the Love Lane Liverpool Competition.

Northern will win the Love Lane Liverpool Competition ECB Premier Division title if they beat New Brighton at Moor Park tomorrow. New Brighton’s left-arm spinner Ashraf Nawab recorded his 1,000th wicket for the club last weekend.

If they make a mistake, Wallasey can make up ground on Rainhill, but if they lose, Northern is the champion regardless of the outcome.

When the sides meet at Croxteth Park, relegated Sefton Park can bring Southport & Birkdale down with them; Chris Cunningham’s side are 22 points behind Firwood Bootle, who host Ormskirk.

Bonus points may be awarded if a team wins after losing the toss or winning the toss and electing to bat. A team can earn up to five first-inning bonus points in addition to the 20 points awarded for a win. At 100, 130, 160, 190, and 220 runs, as well as the fall of even-numbered wickets, points are awarded. A team that does not win keeps the bonus points from both innings; Bootle will be safe if they score at least four more points than S&B tomorrow.

The top of Division One is still up for grabs; any two of Newton-le-Willows, Birkenhead Park, Rainford, Lytham and Ainsdale can be promoted. Newton will be promoted if they defeat Lytham; otherwise, it appears that the title will be decided by the season’s final game.

St Helens Town has been relegated; to avoid joining them, Old Xaverians must gain 15 points on Fleetwood Hesketh or 25 points on Northop Hall.

Caldy can secure promotion to Division Two with a win at Wavertree. Second-placed Spring View has a week off when they’d rather not be, while Maghull, who travel to Sutton, knows that a win will bring the competition to a close.