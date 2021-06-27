Northern Ireland has reached a milestone of two million vaccinations.

The Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Northern Ireland has reached a milestone of two million vaccinations.

All first and second doses provided in the region are included in the total.

Around 80% of the adult population has already received their first vaccination, and over 60% have had both doses.

On the same day that a walk-in vaccination option was made available for the first time, the two million threshold was reached.

People can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the SSE vaccination site in Belfast without making an appointment starting on Sunday.

The two million mark was praised by Health Minister Robin Swann.

“Immense work throughout our health and social care systems has enabled us to achieve this,” he said.

“I’d want to thank everyone involved in our immunization program once more.

“I also salute the people of Northern Ireland for their foresight in lining up in great numbers to be vaccinated against the virus.

“The vaccination push is continuing to get as many individuals fully immunized as possible. My advice to anyone who is hesitating is simple: do it now.”

“Vaccination protects you, it protects others, and it helps us get back to normal – to enjoy so many things that were not possible for most of the prior 18 months,” Mr Swann said.

“The Covid-19 menace is still very much alive and well, as indicated by the recent proliferation of the Delta variety.

“Everyone over the age of 18 is now eligible for Pfizer first doses at our vaccination clinics in Northern Ireland.

“Localized take-up activities, such as pop-up, mobile, and walk-in vaccination clinics, will continue.

“It’s also critical that folks receive a second dose of whatever vaccine they received the first time around.

“Full immunization with both doses provides significant protection from the Delta variant.”