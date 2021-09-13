Northern has been crowned champions of local cricket after a nail-biting victory over New Brighton.

Perhaps it wasn’t the greatest sporting feat by a British youngster this weekend, but Johnny Browne will never forget the moment he hit the runs that secured the Love Lane Liverpool Competition title for.

With three wickets remaining and all of their senior batters gone, the Crosby side had just suffered their second wobble in pursuit of ‘s total of 137, and needed six to win.

Normally, getting one full toss from veteran left-arm spinner Ashraf Nawab would be a gift; getting two in a succession was too good to be true in these circumstances. Northern was crowned winners after Browne clonked both over the infield.

The coronation would have been postponed if the team had lost, but triumphant skipper James Cole was relieved to have gotten it out of the way.

He stated, “We’ve been on top since the second week of the season and have just kept winning.”

“Wallasey pushed us close, but it feels good to cross over the line and not have to wait until the final game of the season.

“I believe we were the best squad from start to finish.”

The critical mini-session occurred in the injury-plagued visitors’ innings, after wickets had fallen in clusters all day.

On 87/3, they were looking good, though not quite dominant, when Dan Cook top-edged a sweep off Tom Sephton and turned for a second run, despite the ball being only 20 yards away in Andrew Clarke’s hands.

Mark Hale edged Ryan Maddock to Clarke at slip in the next over, and Sebastian Botes shouldered arms and lost his off stump two balls later.

The Wirral side had lost five wickets for 12 runs in only 15 minutes when Adam Neal could only chip Sephton to Chris Laker at mid-on, and Maddock pinned Luke Jones in front of all three stumps. The rest was simply damage control.

Maddock and Sephton bowled 44 of the 47.3 overs and each took four wickets; Liam Grey and Justin Snow were ruled unfit to bowl.

“We weren’t thrilled with the way we bowled and fielded at first,” Cole continued, “and we were frustrated we let them get in that position to begin with.”

