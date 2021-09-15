Northern cricket chairman Matt Gee discusses the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making champions.

There was plenty football plaudits to go around as Northern’s First XI cavorted around the outfield after winning the Love Lane Liverpool Competition title on Saturday.

James Cole and his team gave handshakes and hugs to numerous of the clapping supporters gathered in front of the Moor Park pavilion, as well as a performance of Hey Jude for the scorer, Paul Delve.

Nobody, however, took the time to plant a congratulatory kiss on the advertising boards around the stadium, despite the fact that they had a hand in the team’s victory in a roundabout way.

“I still don’t know how the heck that game was played,” Northern’s home game against Southport & Birkdale was the only match in the three divisions to start, let alone finish, cricket chairman Matt Gee told The Washington Newsday.

“I’d written it off and brought the kids to the safari park because it had been raining all week when I got a text from Paul stating we were starting in half an hour.

“It was frenetic; I barely made it to the finish of the game.”

Northern’s massive win gave them 24 points on a day when none of their opponents had a chance to collect more than five. It was also conceivable since the wicket was well-protected, which is where the advertising boards came in.

“We have new boards around the perimeter – local businesses are starting to understand the value of what we’re doing as a club,” Gee explained.

“And, thanks to sponsorship, we were able to raise around £5,000 for pitch covers.

“Things like that, as well as the work of Paul Wills, our head groundskeeper, are incredible.

When a game doesn’t go as well as they’d like and they don’t earn the points they wanted, games like that Southport game allow James and the boys to have a bit of a brain fart every now and again.

“Playing those games when they shouldn’t have been played makes James happy, and when James is happy, we’re all happy!”

One of the reasons Gee was given the Innovator Award is because of his sponsorship drive.