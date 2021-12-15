Northam asked Virginia lawmakers to repeal the grocery tax after his GOP successor ran on the idea.

Outgoing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam is urging Virginia lawmakers to repeal the state’s 1.5 percent groceries tax, a subject that Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin campaigned strongly on.

When Northam ran for governor in 2017, he talked about repealing the tax, but it wasn’t as important a campaign issue for him as it was for Youngkin. The provision was included in the governor-“Day elect’s One game plan,” which he will implement in mid-January. He claims that the tax is regressive, affecting low-income individuals disproportionately.

“I will repeal Virginia’s grocery tax if elected governor. It’ll be labeled radical by career politicians, but it’s just plain sense to me “In September, Youngkin remarked in a campaign video shared on his Twitter profile.

The planned tax elimination is one of several tax cuts Northam hopes to include in his upcoming budget proposal, which Youngkin had urged him to include.

“Governor Northam’s budget proposal is a positive step forward, but it falls short of Virginians’ expectations,” said Macaulay Porter, a Youngkin transition aide. “We appreciate the Northam administration providing the groundwork for these components of the Day One game plan so that Governor-Elect Youngkin can get started on his main campaign promises on January 15th and finish the job.” If the tax is repealed, Virginia will join a club of 14 other states that levy a grocery tax. Localities’ 1% add-on grocery tax is not proposed to be eliminated in the proposal.

Todd Gilbert, the Speaker-designate, was more frank in his appraisal of Northam’s tax proposals.

In a statement, Gilbert added, “Now we know what it takes to convince Virginia Democrats to offer tax cuts – losing to a Republican.”

Sharon Wood, a retired registered nurse, said her monthly grocery price had increased from $200 to $350 in recent months.

After shopping at a Food Lion supermarket in Glen Allen, a Richmond suburb, Wood said of the proposed tax decrease, “I think it will definitely assist in this inflationary time.” “I go [grocery shopping]every week and see rises.” School districts receive 1% of the money from the state’s 1.5 percent share of the tax, according to State Secretary of Finance Joe Flores. This is a condensed version of the information.