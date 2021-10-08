North Port Police Were Supposedly Surveilling Brian Laundrie When He Went Missing in the Gabby Petito Case.

Brian Laundrie was apparently being followed by North Port police before he fled. They were never able to communicate with him, however.

When officers arrived at the Petito family’s home in North Port, Florida, on September 11, the day YouTuber Gabby Petito was reported missing by her parents, Laundrie was not there. North Port Police spokeswoman Josh Taylor told CNN on Thursday that the cops never talked with Laundrie before he went missing.

On September 1, Laundrie returned alone to his North Port house after their cross-country journey. Petito’s parents reported her missing after not hearing from her or Laundrie for ten days. On September 19, she was discovered dead in Wyoming.

Laundrie, a person of interest in the investigation, has been missing since Sept. 14.

According to CNN, North Port Police do not have the phones that Laundrie and Petito had with them during the trip. Taylor stated that there is no information on Petito’s van, which Laundrie drove back to Florida.

During the hunt, police also denied finding evidence of a campground in Florida’s Carlton Reserve.

“Is it possible that they believed they saw a campsite or something similar from the air, but when they got down on the ground, it turned out to be something else? Yes, I believe that is a possibility “Taylor stated to the news organization. “The bottom line is that investigators tell me there was no camping out there.” Laundrie’s father, meanwhile, joined the FBI-led search for his son on Thursday. They did not, however, make any discoveries, according to the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino.

According to the attorney, the father was asked to “call out any preferred paths or areas in the preserve that Brian may have used.”

“Today, Chris Laundrie accompanied members of law enforcement into the reserve to show them the trails and locations where Chris and Brian had hiked and where Brian was known to go,” Bertolino said. “There were no breakthroughs, but the effort was beneficial to everyone.” The swamplands’ water has decreased, he said, and “some regions are more accessible to search.” “The whole Laundrie family appreciates the tireless efforts of the law enforcement officers who have been searching the preserve for Brian over the last two weeks. Brian should be found shortly, hopefully “Added the lawyer.