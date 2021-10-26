North Port Police Mistook Florida Fugitive’s Mother For Him During Investigation, according to Brian Laundrie.

Officers from the North Port Police Department, who were investigating Brian Laundrie before he vanished, are said to have made a mistake.

According to a WINK story, the department set up cameras around Brian’s family home in North Port, but the plan was “unsuccessful” since cops observing the residence confused the Florida fugitive for his mother, Roberta.

Officers noticed Brian driving away in his grey Mustang in mid-September, but assumed he would return a few days later. North Port Police Department spokeswoman Josh Taylor told the news organization, “They’re kind of built similarly.”

After Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, the officer stated the department began tracking Brian. Officers observed him driving away in his Mustang on September 13 and returning on September 15.

Brian was most likely inside the house, according to the North Port Police Department. On September 16, Police Chief Todd Garrison remarked, “All I’m going to say is we know where Brian Laundrie is.”

When his parents reported him missing on September 17, however, everything changed.

“On Friday, his family reported him [lost]. That they hadn’t seen him was obviously news to us “Taylor remarked. “On Wednesday, we thought we saw Brian return to that house for the first time. But we now know that was not the case.” Brian’s mother, who was wearing a baseball cap at the time, was the person they saw on Sept. 15.

“They’d brought that Mustang back from the park. So, who’s in charge of that? Right? For example, if you believe your son has been away since Tuesday, you’ll return his automobile to the house. It didn’t make sense for someone to do something if he wasn’t present. So the person leaving with a baseball cap, which we assumed was Brian, “Taylor remarked.

Taylor acknowledged that the department committed a costly error. “There is no such thing as a flawless case,” he continued.

Brian was never contacted by the authorities before he vanished.

Brian’s human remains were discovered last week in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Brian’s parents are grieving at an undisclosed location, according to the Laundrie family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino.

NBC News quoted him as saying, “The family is grieving discreetly somewhere in Florida.”

Bertolino stated that they haven’t determined whether or not Brian will be given a traditional funeral. Once the medical examiner releases his remains, the family intends to cremate him. Brian’s autopsy was inconclusive, and his remains were discovered. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.