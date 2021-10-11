North Port Police Find ‘A Lot Of Oddness’ In Parents’ Statements, according to Brian Laundrie.

Officers looking for Brian Laundrie said his parents’ statement contains “a lot of oddness,” some of which don’t even “make sense.”

The fugitive from Florida, who is the only person of interest in the death of YouTuber Gabby Petito, has been missing since mid-September.

North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor told News Nation, “What the family has informed us is that he drove out to the park and wandered out into the woods.” “I’m not sure what I should believe anymore. It’s possible that they’re expressing what they know, but we’ll have to wait and see. This is a continuing investigation that will develop further.” Brian’s parents informed authorities that they last saw him on September 13, but that their son had left home on September 14. Brian also went for a trek in the Carlton Reserve, which covers 25,000 acres, according to the Laundries. Since Sept. 18, a search has been underway in the reserve.

“We’ve always thought there’s a lot of strangeness here, a lot of things that don’t make sense,” Taylor added. “I mean, your son walks out there, and now they’re telling him to report it on a Monday, and then he’s confused about what day it was. There are a lot of strange things there, to be sure.” The fact that Brian’s father is assisting the FBI in their search for his son “may be a hint that the Laundries are attempting to assist investigators,” according to the officer. He said that nothing relevant to Brian has yet been discovered in the swamp.

The North Port Police Department has been chastised for failing to make any headway in the inquiry. Officers had said previously that they were keeping an eye on Brian before he vanished.

“What I’ll say to that is that with the facts and circumstances at the time, we were doing everything within the law that we could,” he added. “What I’ll say is that, in terms of how he got away, that’s something we’re trying to figure out.” Brian could still be alive, according to the officer.

“It’s conceivable. If he is, I don’t think it would surprise me in the least “Taylor remarked. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he isn’t.” On September 1, Brian returned home alone from his cross-country adventure. Petito’s body was discovered in a Wyoming campground on September 19.