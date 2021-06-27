North Macedonia is planning to establish a massive new national park.

In the Balkans, a massive cross-border area of natural beauty and rich and distinctive fauna is on the verge of becoming a national park, one of Europe’s largest.

Politicians in North Macedonia are expected to pass a bill to safeguard an area of more than 240,000 hectares that runs through Albania, North Macedonia, and Kosovo and is centered on Shar Mountain.

There are 37 glacial lakes atop Shar Mountain, 25 of which are in North Macedonia and the rest in Kosovo.

There are 200 indigenous plant species, 167 butterfly species, 12 amphibian species, 18 reptile species, 130 bird species, and 45 mammal species in the region’s great biodiversity. This is over half of North Macedonia’s total number of mammal species.

However, the natural treasure of the Green Belt of the Balkans has been in jeopardy for years, with decades of illegal logging in the forests wreaking havoc on landscapes.

This is especially problematic on Shar Mountain’s lower slopes, which villagers have used for free farming, hunting, fuel, and timber.

North Macedonia has lost roughly 40,000 hectares of forest to illicit logging in the last two decades, according to authorities.

An expert from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Anela Stavrevska-Panajotova, said the country is experiencing “a historic opportunity, after 60 years, to create a new national park, which is the missing piece for protected areas in the Balkans.”

“When combined with additional protected areas in neighboring countries, we’ll have Europe’s largest trans-boundary protected area. “We’re quite proud of it,” she added.

Since 1994, authorities have been attempting to determine the best way to protect the Shar Mountain region.

The United Nations Environment Programme has provided some assistance.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia is attempting to meet the European Union’s criteria for membership, which requires countries to protect at least 12% of their land.

North Macedonia has conserved an estimated 9% of its land, which would increase to more than 13% with the creation of Shar Mountain National Park.

