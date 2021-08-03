North Liverpool has been cleared for a festival with ‘circus-like’ attractions.

Plans for a multi-day arts festival featuring “circus-like” entertainment on a green space in north Liverpool have been approved.

The licensing and gaming sub-committee of Liverpool Council approved an events license for Bridge, which was organized by Culture Liverpool.

Later this week, it will take place on Millennium Green, just off Breeze Hill in Walton, in a 72-foot-long, 19-foot-high bridge construction.

The application had been brought before the sub-committee after an objector stated that they worried not being able to leave their home owing to the festival’s interruption.

However, that person did not attend this morning’s meeting, and subcommittee members stated they were happy with the arrangements for the event, which would not include the serving of alcohol.

The events, which include “circus-like” acts aimed at “bridging the divides between communities,” were discussed with police, local people, and others during today’s meeting, according to a spokesperson from Culture Liverpool.

“From our standpoint, we wanted to make sure we were in touch with all individuals who would be touched by the event, and we wanted to make sure we were in touch with important portions of the council early on,” she said.

“We’ve communicated with the safety advisory committee, environmental health, the police, and local people.

“In terms of noise, our design guarantees that the PA system is positioned away from the residential areas to minimize disturbance.”

She went on to say that while the license the organizers were looking for allowed for up to 5,000 people to attend, tickets for the Friday and Saturday events were limited to 2,000.

“So far, we’ve assigned 1,200 tickets on Friday and 1,100 tickets for Saturday,” she stated. The event is free, but it is ticketed, so I say allocated.”

The subcommittee awarded the license as requested after a brief discussion, allowing the event to begin.

Imagineer Productions, located in Coventry, is producing the event, which was devised by artistic director Orit Azaz.