North Korea promises to make joint drills between the US and South Korea a “dangerous choice.”

According to the Associated Press, North Korea promised the US and South Korea on Wednesday that they would regret conducting joint military drills and realize they were a “hazardous choice.”

“By the minute,” Kim Yong Chol, a top ruling party official in charge of relations with South Korea, stated, “we will make them realize what a risky choice they made and what a terrible security crisis they would face as a result of their incorrect choice.”

He went on to say that South Korea had squandered its opportunity for “alliances with foreigners, not harmony with countrymen, escalation of tension, not détente, and confrontation, not improved relations.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

On Wednesday, North Korea reiterated its warning to retaliate against joint military exercises between the US and South Korea, which it believes are an invasion rehearsal, while the US claimed the drills were “purely defensive in nature” and aimed at ensuring the security of the South.

Kim Yong Chol lambasted South Korea for continuing the alliance drills in a statement issued by state media on Wednesday, and warned of unspecified retaliation that would make Seoul “realize by the minute” that it had wandered into a security crisis.

The drills, according to Kim Yo Jong, North Korea’s influential sister, are the “most vivid expression of the US hostile policy” toward the country, and the North will work faster to develop its preemptive strike capabilities.

The allies have not verified the dates or other details of the drills, but local media claimed that preliminary training was underway this week in preparation for larger computer-simulated drills from August 16 to 26.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington that the drills were “purely defensive in nature.”

Price used the initials of the country’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, to say, “As we have always stated, the United States has no hostile intent toward the DPRK.”

“We support inter-Korean communication and engagement, and we will continue to work with our [South Korean] partners to achieve these goals.”

In a statement, the South Korean government urged North Korea to respond to its offers of talks, saying that “increasing military tensions on the Korean Peninsula will not serve anyone.”

When North Korea doesn’t get its way, it ratchets up the pressure on the South. This is a condensed version of the information.