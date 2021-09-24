North Korea has spurned South Korea’s demand for an end to the war.

North Korea has dismissed South Korea’s call for a formal declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War as a means of restoring peace, claiming that such a move might be used as a “smokescreen” to hide the US hostile stance toward the North.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed his support for an end-of-war declaration in an address to the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week, saying that it may assist accomplish denuclearization and long-term peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Mr Moon’s call, according to North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song, is premature as long as US policies remain unaltered.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-sister, un’s however, has stated that the country is open to begin negotiations with South Korea if the latter does not irritate the North with hostile policies and double standards.

Ms. Kim believes that an end-of-war proclamation could be made if the Koreas abandon their hostile practices, harsh double standards, and skewed perspectives on each other. Under such circumstances, she claimed, North Korea would be willing to have “productive negotiations” with South Korea about repairing and improving ties.

Her remarks came after Ri Thae Song, North Korea’s vice foreign minister, criticized Mr Moon’s request as premature as long as US policies remained unaltered.

“It should be clearly known that the declaration of the end of the war is of no use at all in stabilizing the situation on the Korean Peninsula at the moment, but can rather be utilized as a smokescreen covering up the US hostile policy,” Mr Ri said in a statement broadcast by state media.

He claimed that American weaponry and personnel stationed in South Korea and its environs, as well as regular US military drills in the region, “all testify to the United States’ hostile attitude toward (North Korea) becoming more cruel by the day.”

North Korea has long viewed US-led economic restrictions as evidence of US animosity toward the country.

In response, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said it would keep working to adopt the end-of-war declaration and boost cooperation with associated nations.

Declaring the war to be over would be "a very momentous step," according to Cha Duck Chul, a deputy ministry spokesman, because it would serve as a beginning point for peace talks and denuclearization.