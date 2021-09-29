North Korea has released the first photo of the launch of their ‘Hypersonic’ Glide Vehicle Missile.

A day after the armed forces of Japan, South Korea, and the United States confirmed the launch of an unidentified projectile, North Korea has released the first photo of what it claims is the country’s first hypersonic glide vehicle missile test.

North Korea’s Academy of National Defense Science “conducted a test launch of the newly developed hypersonic missile “Hwasong-8,” according to Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the governing Korean Workers’ Party Central Committee.

Glide vehicles offer greater mobility and hypersonic speeds near or exceed Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, marking yet another milestone for nuclear-armed North Korea’s burgeoning stockpile of weapons, which the nation claims were developed solely for deterrence purposes.

A day earlier, the militaries of Japan, South Korea, and the United States had stated that a suspected North Korean launch, the third this month, had been detected.

“Our military detected a projectile thrown from Moopyonri area, Jagang province in NK to east, at 6:40 today, and it was thought to be a short range missile,” a representative for South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense said at the time. “In light of the detected data, the ROK and US intelligence authorities are closely examining the missile.”

The missile was sent eastward, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry, and no damage has been detected. Nonetheless, the behavior was condemned.

“A succession of North Korean actions, including repeated launching of ballistic missiles, pose a severe threat to the peace and security of Japan and the region,” the Japanese Defense Ministry declared at the time.

The revelation was also confirmed by the US Indo-Pacific Command, which weighed in on the Pentagon’s stance on such activities.

In a statement issued to This website, INDOPACOM said, “We are aware of the missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners.” “While we have determined that this incident poses no immediate threat to US personnel, territories, or allies, the missile launch underlines the destabilizing consequences of the DPRK’s illegal weapons development. The United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea and Japan’s defense is unwavering.”

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available. There will be more information. This is a condensed version of the information.