North Korea criticizes US policies as the country conducts its third missile test this month.

According to the Associated Press, North Korea conducted its third missile test of the month on Tuesday, this time a short-range weapon shot into the sea. On the last day of the annual United Nations General Assembly, North Korea’s UN envoy, Kim Song, condemned the US’s “hostile policy” against his country.

The missile launch, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command, was not an immediate threat, but it did draw attention to “the destabilizing consequences of [North Korea’s] illicit weapons program.” The launch of a ballistic missile would violate a United Nations embargo on North Korean ballistic activity, but the UN usually does not impose fresh restrictions when short-range missiles are fired, according to the Associated Press.

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Song claimed North Korea needed to establish a “war deterrent” to counter US threats.

“The possibility of a new war on the Korean Peninsula is contained not because of the United States’ mercy toward the DPRK, but because our state is developing a reliable deterrent capable of controlling hostile forces in an attempted military invasion,” Kim said, abbreviating North Korea’s official name.

Only three days prior to the test, North Korea reiterated its offer of conditional talks with South Korea. According to some observers, the latest missile launch was likely intended to gauge South Korea’s reaction, as North Korea relies on Seoul to persuade Washington to remove economic sanctions and make other concessions.

The South Korean administration voiced regret over what it called the North’s “short-range missile launch” in an emergency National Security Council meeting. The object shot from North Korea’s mountainous northern Jagang province flew toward the waters off the North’s eastern coast, according to the South Korean military. The launch’s specifics were being investigated further.

The launch came after Kim Yo Jong, North Korea’s powerful sister, reached out to Seoul twice on Friday and Saturday, suggesting her country was open to resuming negotiations and taking measures toward reconciliation provided certain conditions were satisfied. She chastised Seoul for labeling Pyongyang’s earlier missile launches as provocations, and asked that it stop acting in a “unfair double-dealing” manner. This is a condensed version of the information.