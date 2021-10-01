North Korea conducts its fourth missile test, but remains unresponsive to messages sent by South Korea.

According to the Associated Press, North Korea launched a test launch of an anti-aircraft missile on Friday, marking the country’s fourth missile test in recent weeks since ending a six-month suspension.

North Korea’s lack of response contrasts with Kim Jong Un’s earlier this week statements that he was eager to reopen lines of contact with South Korea.

Simultaneously, he disregarded US offers to start a discussion, describing them as a “cunning” ploy to hide American enmity against North Korea. According to the Associated Press, Kim also stated that if the Koreas’ relationship is to grow, South Korea must abandon its “double-dealing mindset.”

South Korea, Japan, and the United States routinely acknowledge North Korean ballistic missile launches shortly after they occur, despite the fact that they are prohibited by UN resolutions. However, they did not do so for Thursday’s, implying that the weapon tested was of a different type. The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea and the United States announced Friday that they were monitoring North Korean moves but did not elaborate.

North Korea resumed missile tests three weeks ago. The North, as it has done in the past, mixed a show of power with a more conciliatory gesture earlier this week, promising to reopen hotlines used by North and South Korea to schedule talks, coordinate border crossings, and avert unintentional incidents.

Since early 2019, diplomacy aimed at persuading the North to give up its nuclear arsenal in exchange for economic and political benefits has mostly stalled. North Korea is now subject to devastating US-led economic sanctions, which come at a time when its already-fragile economy is suffering major setbacks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The North’s current steps appear to be geared at putting pressure on South Korea, which wants to mend strained ties on the peninsula, in order to persuade the US to ease sanctions.

The anti-aircraft missile test, according to the Korean Central News Agency on Friday, was “of significant practical value in exploring and developing various prospects.” This is a condensed version of the information.