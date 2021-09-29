North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hypersonic missile.

North Korea claimed to have successfully launched a new hypersonic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

The missile met key technical requirements set out by defence scientists during its first flight test on Tuesday, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), including launch stability, manoeuvrability, and gliding flight characteristics of the “detached hypersonic gliding warhead.”

North Korea’s UN envoy accused the US of hostility and asked that the Biden administration permanently halt joint military exercises with rival South Korea and the deployment of strategic weapons in the region after the latest launch, which came after two rounds of missile launches this month.

The North has also offered to normalize relations with the South if certain conditions are satisfied, reverting to its previous pattern of combining weapons demonstrations with peace overtures in order to wring concessions from the outside world.

The North’s announcement came a day after the militaries of South Korea and Japan stated they had seen North Korea launch a ballistic missile into the sea.

The launch, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command, did not pose an imminent threat, but it did underline “the destabilizing consequences of (North Korea’s) illegal weapons program.”

Nuclear talks have stalled since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former US President Donald Trump failed to reach an agreement in February 2019, when the Americans rejected the North’s demands for a major lifting of US-led sanctions on its nuclear weapons program in exchange for the dismantling of an aging nuclear facility.

Mr Kim has promised to strengthen his nuclear deterrence in the face of US pressure in recent political speeches.

His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s offer to resume talks without conditions, claiming that Washington must first abandon its “hostile policy,” a term North Korea uses to refer to US-led sanctions on its nuclear weapons program and joint military drills between the US and South Korea.

Mr Kim published a wish list of sophisticated military weapons during a ruling party conference in January, including hypersonic glide vehicles, which are launched from a rocket before gliding towards a target.

He also wants more intercontinental ballistic missiles with longer ranges, nuclear-powered submarines, and tactical nuclear weapons.

The new missile, according to the KCNA, is a vital addition to the arsenal. “The summary has come to an end.”